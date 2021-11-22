Dexter Forum Notes, 11-20-21

From John Hansen, Moderator

We were back to our usual format this week after helping the seniors last time. Feedback from that session showed strong interest in programming for our seniors and that probably means good support when the plan is developed.

We noted the passing of LaVerne Gill, the former pastor of Webster United Church of Christ.

Ryan Henyard reported on the work of a county wide group developing guidelines for non-armed response to domestic/mental health situations where an armed police officer is likely to make things worse rather than better. See their Facebook page at ReEnvisionOurSafetyWashCo.

The Dexter Guardian now seems to be pages 6 and 7 of the Chelsea Guardian.

There is an effort underway to recall the supervisor and a trustee in Scio Township. The issue seems to relate to salaries which we learned can be tied to local office holder compensation commissions. These commissions are common but not required. Webster Twp., for example has one (Steve Bemis is a member), and Scio does not. The recall petition language (second version) has been approved but is under appeal so signatures are not currently being collected.

There is a proposal for a Brewery/Restaurant/outdoor recreation hub on the site between the fire hall and the railroad that is going through the city planning process. Parking is a big issue.

Board president Mara Greaterex always has good information for us. The Dexter Schools are having their share of Covid cases but are still running at more or less full speed. There will be some shuffling of administrative duties to accommodate the January retirement of Mill Creek principal Jamie Bronson. A school sponsored vaccination clinic jabbed 650 5–12-year-olds in a great start at getting the younger ones immunized. And the district is hiring. You name it. They are hiring.

Christmas at the Mansion will be an all outdoor event this year on Friday, December 3 from 6-8 and Saturday, December 4 from 1-4.

Even if you have been rejected by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir there may be a place for you in the Dexter Community Choir. Gordon Darr will pick you up.

We'll meet again. We do know where. We do know when. Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 8:30 AM on Zoom