Dexter Community Band Returns with Traditional Holiday Concert and Vocal Quartet

After 637 days and a global pandemic, the Dexter Community Band is back!

The band, a fixture in the local music scene for 40 years, celebrates its return to live performances with a free annual holiday concert on Sunday, Dec. 5. The 3 p.m. event will be held at the Center for Performing Arts in Dexter High School, 2200 North Parker Road, Dexter.

The concert will include a medley of Irving Berlin music; A Christmas Carol Fantasy by Takashi Hoshide; Candlelight Carol by John Rutter; Leon Jessel’s Parade of the Wooden Soldiers; and Overture to Miracle on 34th Street by Bruce Broughton.

The band will be joined by a vocal quartet performing holiday favorites. The vocalists are Fiona Linn, Kristin Hoffman-Peavler, Jake McClory and Austin Chrzanowski. The concert will conclude with DCB’s annual Christmas sing-along.

Important note: Dexter Community Schools requires the wearing of masks inside school buildings. Also, out of an abundance of caution, the band will not hold its annual post-concert reception.

Dexter Community Band will perform two other concerts during the 2021-2022 season. After the Dec. 5 performance, tentative dates for the upcoming events are:

• Winter Concert — Feb. 27, 2022;

• Spring Concert — May 15, 2022.

Founded in 1982, the Dexter Community Band is comprised of volunteer musicians from the local area. A registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization, the band performs professional-level symphonic wind music at four free concerts a year. There are also several free “Evening of Ensembles” featuring small groups from the band. For additional information about the band or how to provide financial support, please visit http://www.dextercommunityband.org/. Contact: Karla Linkner 734-426-2734. or Todd Nissen 313-303-7594

