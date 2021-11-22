Dexter Police Report, October 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During October, there were 166 calls for police service. This is down from 262 calls last year for a 37% decrease. YTD calls are 1,746 which is down from 1,888 for the same period last year resulting in an 8% decrease.

Notable events listed in the call log include 24 citizen assists, and one each of the following: mental health check, sexual assault, runaway, sudden death, and disorderly conduct. During this time 43 traffic stops were made resulting in seven citations.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department reported the following a noteworthy events to the City of Dexter:

On October 1, deputies responded to the 7200 Block of Quackenbush Drive for a Missing Person Report. The 21-year-old resident had been missing for a couple of days and had some mental health concerns. The subject was located the next day safe and sound out of State and was reunited with family.

On October 10, deputies investigated a Hit & Run Traffic Crash in the 8000 Block of Main Street. An unknown suspect struck the complainant’s parked vehicle and fled the scene. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On October 13, deputies responded to the 8000 Block of Forest Street for a Home Invasion (Burglary) In Progress. Deputies arrived and during the investigation found the incident was domestic related where the 43-year-old suspect was arrested. The case was forwarded to the WCPO for review.

On October 15, deputies investigated a Fraud Report in the 2700 Block of Baker Road. An unknown suspect wrote several bogus checks stealing cash from the complainant business during the last few months. The case is currently under investigation.

Below is a link to the complete call log for October.