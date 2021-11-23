Webster Twp Police Report, October 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During October, there were 109 total calls for police service. This is down from 197 calls a year ago for a 45% decrease. YTD calls are 965, down from 1,186 for the same period last year for a 19% decrease.

Notable calls from the police log include two assaults, five citizen assists, five welfare checks, seven mental health calls, one sudden death, two family trouble, and five animal complaints. During this time, a total of 11 traffic stops were made with two citations issued.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following events as noteworthy to Webster Township:

On October 7, deputies responded to the 7100 Block of Webster Church Road for a medical emergency. Upon arrival Deputies found the 66-year-old resident deceased at the location. The death appears natural and is awaiting the medical examiner’s report and death certificate.

On October 14, deputies investigated a Malicious Destruction of Property Report which occurred in the 8000 Block of Walsh Road. Unknown suspect(s) damaged the complainant’s vehicle and fled in an unknown direction. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

To find out the type and vicinity for each call, check the complete log at the link below.