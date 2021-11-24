Scio Township's new township administrator has a start date

December 1 will mark a new beginning inside Scio Township Hall.

That’s the day recently hired township administrator David Rowley starts his new job.

The Scio Township Board voted in October to offer the job of Township Administrator to Rowley, who then accepted the offer.

However, it wasn’t until recently that an employment agreement was reached. This agreement was approved by the township board at its Nov. 23 meeting.

“Mr. Rowley will start work at Scio Township on December 1,” township supervisor Will Hathaway told The Sun Times News in follow up to the board decision.

Since 2017, Rowley has been a Government and Public Policy Educator at the Michigan State University Extension. Prior to that, he was City Assessor for the city of Mount Pleasant, from July 1996 to April 2017.

The MSU Extension website describes him this way: “David brings over 25 years of experience in Michigan local government to the Government and Community Vitality team. His expertise includes local government finance and tax policy, assessment administration, land use and land division, as well as civic engagement education and local government administration. He is a certified Michigan Advanced Assessing Officer (MAAO 3) and holds a Master of Public Administration (MPA) degree from Central Michigan University.”

In his resume, Rowley states he has experience in developing best practices, strategic planning, organizational development, ethics, goal setting, facilitative leadership and working with boards and commissions for township and city government.

The role of township administrator is sort of patterned after a township manager, which Scio has not had since Bryce Kelley left that position in September 2019.

This leadership role in township hall has been vacant for over two years.

“The new position of Township Administrator is redesigned to emphasize operations oversight,” Hathaway said. “The policy functions will remain the responsibility of the elected officials.”

Hathaway agreed that there are a lot of challenges ahead for the incoming Township Administrator.

However, he said, “Mr. Rowley won't have to deal with them on his own.”

“The intent is that Township Administrator will help the supervisor, clerk, treasurer, trustees, and staff to work more effectively as a team so we can better serve the residents of Scio Township,” said Hathaway.