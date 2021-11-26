Dexter Community Report, 11-22-21

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Highlights from the Dexter City Council meeting on November 22, 2021:

New City Office Remodel

Partners in Architecture presented its proposal to remodel the new city offices at 3515 Broad St. Cost of the project is estimated to be $1,171,000. The Council questioned the possibility of removing the columns in the public meeting room and the additional cost that it would entail. The Council is expected to consider approval in December. Construction is scheduled to begin two months after acceptance.

Community Development Manager Report

3045 Broad St: The City-owned property adjacent to the south end of Mill Creek Park has been the subject of redevelopment discussions for several years. This past summer, the Contour Company expressed an interest in the vacant lots. However, Contour has informed the City that it will not be submitting a proposal, stating, “’The perceived barriers are high considering how potentially small the project is overall.” Ms. Aniol reports, “When pressed him for an explanation of ‘the perceived barriers,’ the representative replied; ‘The RFP process and referendum under special elections for selling property.’”

Mill Creek Brewery: The Planning Commission is scheduled to conduct a public hearing to consider a conditional rezoning application submitted by Mill Creek Brewery for property located at 8180 Main St, the empty lot across Mill Creek from the fire station. The applicant is seeking a conditional rezoning approval from VC (Village Commercial) to CBD (Central Business District) to develop a 9,500 sq. ft. single-story restaurant and nanobrewery, with outdoor patio seating, accessory retail, and a bike shop offering seasonal bike rental and repair.

City Manager Report

Leaf Machine: The City’s leaf machine was damaged on November 18 when it sucked up a landscaping brick left in the leaves. The manufacturer estimates 1-2 weeks to send replacement parts. The City is exploring other parts vendors for faster availability.

Train Trestle Graffiti: The City is searching for a vendor with adequate equipment to remove graffiti from the train trestle near the Library.

City Holiday Trees: The Chamber of Commerce has submitted a park use permit request to host lighted holiday trees for three weeks. The Chamber is calling the event “Lite Up Dexter.”

MIOSHA Fire Station Inspection: The City met with Chief Smith and representatives of MIOSHA to tour the fire station for compliance with regulations. Inspectors noted several items, including some electrical issues and non-compliant exit signs, during the inspection. MIOSHA will submit a complete written report.

Utility Operator: The City has posted a job opening for a utility operator for the City’s water/wastewater system. The goal is to have the person in place by year’s end.

Assistant City Planner: The City is processing applicants for the open Assistant Planner position.

Consent Agenda

The Council approved the following in its consent agenda:

Bills and payroll for $718,625.59. Early release package for new city offices elevator (to begin the long process of procuring an elevator before a general contractor for the rest of the remodel is chosen). Custodial services for $13,000/year to Jan-Pro Detroit for the new city office building. The contract expires on June 30, 2025. Contract Amendment with Urban Wireless Contract for a remaining amount not to exceed $5,000. Bid Award to TLS Construction for Water Filtration Backwash Pond Improvements for an amount not to exceed $24,360. A proposal from OHM Advisors for Road Capital Planning for an amount not to exceed $8,630.

Further detail and notes can be found in the City Council meeting packet posted on the City’s website.