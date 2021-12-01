Local Entertainer Fundraises Through “Caroling for a Cause”

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

You may have noticed her singing outside of Hotel Hickman on Friday nights this past summer. Or, maybe you scheduled her for a yard concert at your own house. With the usual entertainment venues still affected by the pandemic, singer Marsha Gayle has gotten creative.

“If the people can’t come to the music, then the music will come to the people,” is the motto of entertainer Marsha Gayle. Marsha. A regular singer at local venues, for the holidays, Marsha takes her show on the road or doorstep as it may be.

Marsha is a singer-for-hire with the money going to two of her favorite charities—Faith in Action and Food Gatherers. Last year, Marsha’s “Caroling for a Cause” raised more than $5,000. This year, she hopes to double that.

“I will come to the stoop of your home, just as the old-school carolers did, and perform a handful of your favorite holiday tunes for about 15 minutes,” Marsha says. “It is essentially a singing telegram. Last year, many folks commissioned my concerts for their elderly neighbors, parents/grandparents, while others invited me to outdoor neighborhood events with bonfires and spiked cider.”

Marsha uses a small amp that can be heard through the windows if folks want to stay inside. Or, maybe light snow will add to the holiday spirit, and they’ll want to step outside.

Marsha also encourages folks to schedule her as a musical gift for someone else. She hopes for a minimum of $25 donations but adds that most folks give more than that.

Retired after teaching for 32 years at Greenhills School in Ann Arbor, Marsha sees her concerts as a way to give back. “I’ve had a lot of good luck and good fortune in my life from family, friends, and community,” she says. “For me, these small concerts are a labor of love and very energizing.”

Marsha can be contacted at marshagayle57@gmail.com.