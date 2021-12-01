DUMC Prepares for Another Big Turnout for Their Drive-Thru Living Nativity

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

“Come they told me, pa rum pum pum pum…”

The festive holidays are upon us, and Dexter United Methodist Church (DUMC) invites you to load up the car to drive through what is quickly becoming a popular annual event—their drive-thru Living Nativity.

The dates this year are Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17 & 18, 6-8 pm. And it’s FREE! DUMC is located at 7643 Huron River Dr, Dexter.

Visitors stay in the safety and comfort of their cars, get hot chocolate if they want, and drive through scenes bringing the nostalgic Christmas story to life. Volunteers create the settings of the angel Gabriel visiting Mary, Joseph, and Mary traveling to Jerusalem (with real donkeys, the shepherds watching their flock of sheep, the wise men with camels, and of course the variety of animals at the culminating manger scene.

The comments that event organizer Robin Woodward has received for past Living Nativities have been enthusiastic. “I’ve heard many positive comments about the experience. The story is beautifully written, the scenes, actors, and live animals brought the story to life, the traffic was well organized, and the hospitality provided warm welcomes to all.”

A soundtrack guides visitors through the nativity scenes. The people are real. The animals are real. The story has a real impact.

Author Cindy Reynolds wrote the script and says, “This isn’t just a story about what happened in the days when Christ was born, it is a story about what is happening now in our world, how humankind continues the same journey, seeking light in dark times.”

If attendance indicates people connecting, or wanting to connect to that more profound message Reynolds speaks of, then they may just be finding some of it at the Living Nativity. Last year, over 800 cars rolled past the angels, shepherds, camels, and manger. Since DUMC began the event, other churches have also hosted their own living nativities with similar results.

“We are hoping that visitors feel a connection to the story of the birth of Jesus,” says Woodward. “Many have heard the story told, but to see it unfold with people and live animals offers a unique perspective.”

“A new born king to see, pa rum pum pum pum…”

Photos courtesy of DUMC