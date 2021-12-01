Lady Dreads Fall to Salem in Season Opener

A cold shooting fourth quarter cost the Dexter girls basketball team as Salem outscored the Dreadnaughts 17-5 in the final period to rally past the Dreads 56-48 in the season opener Tuesday night.

Dexter led 43-39 after three, but a pair of triples by Salem tied the game at 45 with 4:29 left.

A Sydney Pnacek drive to the basket put the Dreads up 48-47 with just under three minutes left, but the Rocks answered with a lay-up to retake the lead 49-48 and never look back.

Dexter would go scoreless the final 2:30 as the Rocks finished the game on a 9-0 run to pull away for the win.

The Dreads started the night slow, falling behind Salem 8-3 in the first. They would battle back with five straight to tie the game at eight after one.

The Dreads would heat up in the second behind five points from Brianna Rodriguez and four from Chloe Perry and would take a 25-22 lead into the half.

Triple by Perry and Pnacek helped the Dreadnaughts go on a 10-2 run to start the third and pushed the lead to 35-25 and force a Salem timeout.

The Rocks answered with a 9-3 run of their own to cut the lead to 38-34 and would be down four 43-39 after three to set up the fourth quarter rally.

Perry finished with a team high 14 points including a pair of three-pointers.

Rodriguez added 12 points and Pnacek 11. Maggie Lewis and Maddi Valentine finished with four points each and Alena Blumberg three.

The Dreads return to action Saturday when they take on West Bloomfield at the Lake Fenton Showcase at 4:00pm.