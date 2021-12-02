Dreads Rally from Four Down to Beat Pinckney

The Dexter hockey team overcame a four-goal deficit to rally to beat Pinckney 5-4 in overtime in the season opener Wednesday night.

The Dreadnaughts have a young squad in 2021/22 with 12 freshmen on the roster including a pair of goaltenders in Cade Stock and Aiden Binkley.

Stock picked up his first career win Wednesday night holding the Pirates scoreless for the final period and overtime after Pinckney jumped out to a 4-0 lead.

Dexter started slowly with three penalties in the opening period including a five-minute major and the Pirates capitalized with a pair of power-play goals to take a 2-0 lead.

Pinckney would score twice more to start the second to make it 4-0.

Luc Chesney would get the Dreadnaughts on the board when he knocked home a pass from Dylan Hutchinson late in the second to make it 4-1 after two.

Midway through the third, Jonathon Rosevelt scored unassisted to cut the lead to 4-2.

The Pirates would go on another power-play, but Chesney cut off a pass and broke in on net for an unassisted shorthanded goal to make it 4-3 with 5:30 left.

Just 30 second later Christian Rapp found the net for the Dreads to bring Dexter all the way back to tie the game at 4-4.

Pinckney had a great chance moments later when they ripped a shot that clanged off the goal post and out to keep it 4-4 and the game would go into overtime.

The Pirates had a couple of good chances early in the overtime period, but it was Chesney that would get his hat trick when he found the net with an unassisted goal to win the game for the Dreadnaughts 5-4.

The Dreadnaughts will return to action Saturday night when they host Northville at Veterans Ice Arena in Ann Arbor.