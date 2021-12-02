Dexter High School and Alternative Education program closed on Dec. 3 due to alleged threats

The following communication was sent out by Dexter Community Schools on December 2, 2021:

Dear DHS parents, students, and staff,

This evening, we’ve had a series of alleged threats and rumors that are circulating among our DHS students and families.

DCS and the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department have been investigating every potential threat. The alleged threat(s)/rumors are isolated to the high school.

We have been in contact with the families of the student(s) who are rumored to have made the alleged threats and in constant communication with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department. Additional rumors of threats have begun circulating, causing fear and anxiety for parents, students, and staff.

To exercise an abundance of caution and to allow time to thoroughly investigate the alleged threat(s)/rumors, Dexter High School and the Alternative Education program will be closed for students and staff on Friday, December 3rd. All other DCS schools will be open on Friday, December 3rd. A notification regarding DHS Athletic and after school activities will be shared with students/families by noon on Friday.

We understand the very real pressure and fear that our students are feeling and know that our parents and staff are equally concerned. One of our best safety measures is our relationships with our staff and students. We cultivate relationships with the goal of having our students feel a sense of belonging.

Every threat, no matter how big or small, is illegal and investigated by schools and law enforcement. Threats against the safety of our schools are never a joke, and law enforcement and school leaders will take action to protect our community, including and up to prosecution. We ask all families to speak with their students about the seriousness of making or sharing threats, and report any threats seen on social media, through text messages or other platforms to authorities through the statewide confidential reporting tool OK2SAY:

For any immediate threat to self or others, please call 911.

Sincerely,

Christopher Timmis, EdD

Superintendent