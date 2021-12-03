Dexter's Erratic Ale/Run Club kick off December with an important and fun food drive

Interested in getting a beer and helping the Erratic Ale Co. win an important fight?

It’s not a real fight, but rather a friendly competition between two run clubs, one with the Farmington Brewing Co. and the other, the Erratic Run Club.

The downtown Dexter brewing company and its run club are aiming to help in an effort to support Food Gatherers of Ann Arbor.

This is just another part of the brewing company looking to help lend support to different groups in the community. It has an overall project called the Good Neighbor Tap program, which is helping to benefit the B2B trail as it kicked off last month and continues.

Erratic Ale owners, Deb and Brian Schroeder, and Erratic Club member Mandy Hetfield, told the Sun Times News through email that they are excited about this new project, their collaboration with Food Gatherers.

“We are not only working with the community to provide money donations, but we are also working with our Erratic Run Club to do a food drive,” Deb and Brian said in an email to STN.

The Erratic Run Club meets on Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m. at the brewery. It is a free social group for runners and walkers. It's organized and run by Hetfield.

Deb said the club has heavily supported “our B2B Trail initiative and I am excited to report that by the end of November, we will have raised over $2,000 to support the B2B.”

The food drive has the Run Club in a friendly competition with the Farmington Brewing Co. Run Club.

“The food drive is not just for the run club members,” they said. “We hope to get community support for the food drive as well.”

Farmington Brewing Co. Run Club’s food drive will go to support Goodfellows of Farmington.

The food drive will be from Dec. 1st – Dec. 15th.

“The winning run club will be awarded a traveling trophy with their name on it as we hope to make this an annual event,” Deb and Brian said. “We will kick off the donation of food as well as the Good Neighbor Tap the first of December.

Official community kickoff will be on Friday Dec. 3rd. And food donations may be dropped off during regular business hours.

Erratic Ale is located at 8080 Grand St., Suite 3, in Dexter.

Its hours are: Monday -Tuesday closed; 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday –Thursday; 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

To learn more about the food drive and Erratic Run Club go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/351505559242914.