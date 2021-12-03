Dexter Community Schools update community on alleged threat

The following communication was issued by Dexter Community Schools on Dec. 3, 2021:

December 3, 2021

Dear Dexter Community,

Thank you for your continued support of Dexter Community Schools and our amazing educators. The safety of our students and staff is of utmost importance. Therefore, with an abundance of caution, we canceled school today so that we could thoroughly investigate any and all information shared with us. After conducting dozens of student and parent interviews regarding threat(s)/rumors threatening the safety of our students, Dexter High School will be in session on Monday.

Over the last 28 hours, we have investigated the information that was presented to us on Thursday, December 2nd regarding a possible threat against the school. We’ve worked alongside the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Department throughout the entire investigation. It has been determined that no credible threat was made. We also determined that social media reports were not accurate but have caused panic throughout our school community.

We ask our families to talk with their students and with each other about the implications of posting inaccurate information on social media. At no time is it okay to post unsubstantiated information identifying students by name on social media. Instead, if there is a concern, please report it to authorities who can investigate the situation before causing harm or panic among our school community.

Every threat, no matter how big or small, is illegal and investigated by schools and law enforcement. Threats against the safety of our schools are never a joke, and law enforcement and school leaders will take action to protect our community, including and up to prosecution. We ask all families to speak with their students about the seriousness of making or sharing threats, and report any threats seen on social media, through text messages or other platforms to authorities through the statewide confidential reporting tool OK2SAY:

For any immediate threat to self or others, please call 911.

On Monday, when students return, high school teachers will review the ALICE protocol with students in an effort to reduce stress and anxiety so that students feel well equipped to act in any situation. ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate. We will review these concepts with all of our students in two different class sessions on Monday with the help of DHS staff members.

With this message, we hope that you and your child(ren) are able to breathe a little easier and enjoy the weekend.

Thank you for your continued support and commitment to DCS.

Take care and Go Dreads!

Sincerely,

Christopher Timmis, EdD

Superintendent