Dexter Downs West Bloomfield for First Win

The Dexter girls' basketball team bounced back from a season opening loss to take down West Bloomfield 59-46 Saturday.

Chloe Perry scored seven first quarter points, but the Dreads trailed 12-11 after one quarter.

The defense clamped down in the second, holding West Bloomfield to just one point.

Maddi Valentine hit a pair of triples and scored ten points in the second to spark an 18-1 run in the second to take a 29-13 lead at the half.

Both offenses kicked into high gear in the third with West Bloomfield outscoring the Dreads 21-18 to cut the lead to 47-34. Sydney Pnacek scored seven in the quarter to spark the Dreads offense.

The Dreadnaughts could not buy a basket in the fourth quarter as they did not make a shot from the floor. They sealed the win from the free throw line by hitting 12 of 16 from the charity stripe to hold West Bloomfield off for the win. Brianna Rodriguez hit five of six from the line in the deciding fourth quarter.

Valentine finished with a team high 16 points.

Perry added 13 points, while Pnacek chipped in with 12. Rodriguez added seven points Maggie Lewis six, and Alena Blumberg five.

The Dreadnaughts return to action Friday night when they travel to Ann Arbor Pioneer for the SEC Red opener at 7:00pm.