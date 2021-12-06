Dexter Forum Notes, 12-04-21

From John Hansen

It is the first week of Christmas and the town is buzzing with holiday activities. We seem to really want Christmas this year. Faithful or not we really want the joy of the season. So......be the joy. People need you.

Aimee let us know that the Dexter Guardian will be the centerfold of the Chelsea Guardian for a while as they sort things out.

Folks who attended State Representative Donna Lasinski's coffee hour at Joe and Rosies reported a packed house. In addition to her usual legislative update she spent some time talking about the need for civility in our community discussions. (The Dexter Forum was founded, at least in part, to provide a platform for civil discussion and we continue to do so.)

Park commissioner Miller let us know that there has been some discussion about adding a handrail to the gazebo in response to popular demand.

Oxford. Why is it so much worse just because it is a town just like ours and not that far away? School board member Elise Bruderly gave a very reassuring report on how well our own Dexter schools have modified our buildings and planned and drilled to deal with potential disasters. Oxford probably did the same - and still.

The senior center is approaching normal programming with masks and vaccines required. No food or coffee yet but folks are returning.

We got into a bit of a discussion about the open enrollment period for Medicare folks. Commercial insurers are advertising heavily to get you to switch to their "Advantage" programs that seem to provide broader coverage at no extra cost. This is an individual decision where you might be trading broader for shallower. The senior center has a volunteer advisor to help you make the decision.

Karl reminded us that we are all Wolverines tonight as Michigan fights for the Big Ten championship. The green and whites were quiet but they know we would be on their side if the cleat was on the other foot.

The next meeting of the Dexter Forum will be on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 8:30 AM on Zoom.