A strong connection leads a Dexter softball player to pick CMU

Dexter student-athlete Paige Sayler has had a connection with Central Michigan University for a long time, so it made sense when she signed to play softball there while pursuing her educational goals.

Sayler, who pitched back to back no-hitters as a junior and was Honorable Mention All-SEC White, said picking CMU was not a tough choice.

“I have known the program/coaches since I was 14, and I always had a special feeling that I would go to that school no matter the other opportunities that would have come in the future,” Sayler said.

Paige Sayler in mid-pitch. photo by Mike Williamson

In thinking about where she wanted to go to compete at the next level, the reasons for picking CMU start with its “amazing academic programs, supportive and personable coaches, and location and setting of the college.”

“I am so blessed and still blown away that I have this opportunity for the next four years,” said Sayler.

She likes the variety of majors CMU offers and said they have amazing physical therapy and engineering programs, which are her two fields of interest at the moment.

As far as CMU’s softball program, she said she loves how she has formed a special bond with the coaches and team already.

“Family and friends are very important in my life and I have already feel home when I am with them, which is the reason I chose CMU,” she said.

In thinking about her love for CMU, Sayler said she must thank some important people in her life for helping her achieve this opportunity.

“My entire family, teammates, coaches, and God put their faith and effort into helping me get where I am now,” she said.

She paid a special thanks to her dad.

“I specifically want to thank my father, Scott Sayler, for his time, patience, support, and belief in me all the way through my softball career,” she said. “He was always the one there to help me through my struggles and never ever gave up on me during my entire life; I would not be where I am without his help and guidance.”

The importance she places on team has root in Dexter. It helped her grow as a player and person. She said they would problem solve together, take on the challenges and support other through every pitch.

“What always stood out to me playing for Dexter was the team atmosphere,” she said.

Another part of her growth was the hard work.

“I do feel as if the hard work paid off,” she said. “The initial COVID-19 shut down is what really drove me to better myself overall. Looking back now, I realize I am here today because of how I strengthened my body and mind during the shutdown, and how I continued to do so up to this point. But, now is definitely not the time to stop working!”

Paige Sayler at bat. photo by Mike Williamson