Creekside Principal Named MEMSPA Region 2 Principal of the Year

From DCS

Congratulations to Creekside Principal Tammy Reich, who has been named the Michigan Elementary and Middle School Principals Association (MEMSPA) Region 2 Principal of the Year.

Region 2 includes Livingston, Monroe, and Washtenaw Counties. This award is intended to recognize principals for their dedicated contributions to their local school communities as well as their dedicated commitment to their professional association colleagues. Honorees were recognized at the 2021 MEMPSA Conference in Traverse City, Michigan on December 9, 2021.

Mrs. Reich has been principal of Creekside Intermediate School since 2013. She earned a bachelor of science degree in Elementary Education from Towson University in Baltimore. She started her career in education as a fourth-grade teacher in Maryland before moving to Michigan in 1995. Mrs. Reich taught fifth and sixth grades at Creekside for nearly a decade, then served as Assistant Principal at Mill Creek Middle School and Elementary Principal at Symons Elementary School in Milan. She also earned a master of arts degree in Reading and a specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Eastern Michigan University.

Asked about her career, Mrs. Reich shared: “A leader doesn’t achieve success in isolation. I’ve had many wonderful mentors. I get to work with an amazing administrative team and the Creekside staff is beyond exceptional in what they do. Our students, families, and community value education and support our schools. I’m honored to be recognized by my professional organization and colleagues. I see this award as a reflection of not only my leadership but the collective contribution of those around me.”

Superintendent Dr. Christopher J. Timmis added: “Tammy Reich is a tremendous leader and skillful educator. This recognition is so well-deserved for her work leading Creekside and supporting educational leaders throughout our district and in other communities. Dexter Community Schools are fortunate to have her as a member of our team.”

Photo: DCS