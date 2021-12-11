Dexter Girls’ Hold Off Pioneer Rally for Win

The Dexter girls’ basketball team held off a late 4th

quarter rally be Ann Arbor Pioneer to pull out a 46-41 win Friday night.

The Dreadnaughts built a nine-point lead after three quarters, but Pioneer would rally in the fourth to cut the Dreads lead to two before clutch free throw shooting helped the Dreadnaughts hold off Pioneer. They were 11 of 12 from the line in the final period including 6-6 from the stripe for Brianna Rodriguez.

Rodriguez sparked the Dreadnaughts early with a pair of first quarter triples to give Dexter a 13-9 lead after one.

Both teams struggled in the second with Pioneer outscoring Dexter 6-5 in a low scoring quarter to make it 18-15 Dreads at the half.

Dexter got some balance scoring in the third with Chloe Perry scoring five and Maddi Valentine and Rodriguez four each as the lead grew to 33-24 after three and setting up the nail-biting fourth quarter.

Rodriguez finished with a team high 17 points.

Valentine added 10 points and Perry nine. Sydney Pnacek finished with eight points and Alena Blumberg two.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 2-1 overall on the season. They travel to Monroe Tuesday and host Bedford in a key SEC Red matchup Friday.