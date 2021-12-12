Dexter Wrestlers Open at Howell’s Herm Wilkinson Inv.

The Dexter wrestling team opened its season with a 14th

place finish out of 24 schools at Howell’s Herm Wilkinson Highlander Invitational Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts finished with 43 points at the meet won by Williamston with 187.

Casey Clark went 3-2 on the day and finished 7th

at 135 pounds for Dexter.

Matthew Joyce went 3-1 on the day and finished 4th

at 135 pounds, while Elijah Yount went 2-2 and finished fourth at 140.

Noah Drummond went 2-2 at 140 pounds to finish 7th

and William Kletzka was 1-2 at 119 and did not place.