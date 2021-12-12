Dexter Swim and Dive Fourth at Waterford’s Warrior Relays

The Dexter men’s swim and dive team came home with a strong fourth place finish at Waterford’s Warrior Relays Saturday.

The Warrior Relays feature some of the top Division 2 teams in the state and the Dreadnaughts went toe to toe with all of them.

Dexter finished with 306 points in the meet won by Birmingham Groves with 366.

The 850 crescendo relay team of Jack Potsos Tristan Lorincz, Jack Haidl, and Adam Hauser finished second for the top finisher of the day for the Dreads.

Dexter finished third in four relays.

Dylan O’Connor, Haidl, Eric Smaby, and Grady Wheeler teamed to finish third in the 800 free; Lucas Greatorax, Hauser, Stuart Bovich, and Matthew Resende the 400 medley; O’Connor, Smaby, Devon Durliat, and Otto Krueger 200 fly; and Resende, O’Connor, Haidl, and Smaby in the 400 free.

Fourth place finishes went to the 200 back team of Adam Bergen, , Bovich, Ben Curtis, and Greatorax; the 400 individual medley relay team of Resende, Curtis, Hauser, and Bovich; and the 200 breast team of Wheeler, Potsos, Krueger, and Bergen.

The 200 medley team of Bergen, Wheeler, Potsos, and Lorincz was fifth and the 200 free team of Lorincz, Travis Fitch, Greatorax, and Curtis finished sixth.