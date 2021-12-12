Dexter Hockey Splits Pair in SEC White

The Dexter hockey team opened league play by splitting a pair of SE White contests last week.

The Dreadnaughts opened the week by falling to Jackson United 3-2.

Jackson took a 1-0 lead after one period, but the Dreadnaughts struck back in the second. Jonathan Rosevelt found the net with five minutes left in the second period and the Dreads too the lead just over two minutes later when Aiden Binkley scored to make it 2-1.

The Dreads were called for a 5-minute major and Jackson made them pay early in the third when they scored on the power play to tie the game at 2-2.

Dexter was called for another penalty to give United a 5 on 3 and they struck quickly to take a 3-2 lead and that is how it would end.

The Dreadnaughts bounced back to defeat Lenawee United 4-2 Saturday night.

Christian Rapp put the Dreadnaughts on top with a first period goal, but Lenawee answered a short time later to tie it at 1-1.

Luc Chesney put Dexter back on top with a goal late in the first period to make it 2-1.

Lenawee would tie the game at two with the lone goal in the second.

Rapp scored his second of the game to put Dexter back on top with 9:40 left in the third and a minute later Chesney scored his second of the night to make it 4-2.

Lenawee would pull the goaltender for a 6 on 5 with just under two minutes remaining and scored with 1:45 left to cut the lead to 4-3. Lenawee kept the net empty and put a lot of pressure on the Dreads in the final minute, but the Dreadnaughts held on for the win.

Rosevelt recorded three assists on the night for Dexter, while Chesney and Dylan Hutchison had one each.