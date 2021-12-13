Ugly Sweater Fun and Toys for 1300 Kids

Washtenaw County faces a troubling holiday for 2021. The Beer Grotto in Dexter is partnering with Jennifer DeGregorio, Marketing & Public Relations Specialist with The Salvation Army, in an attempt to bring brightness and joy to more than 300 families in need. “Approximately 1300 kids are in need of holiday gifts and necessities this Winter,” explains DeGregorio. There is a need for children ages birth to 18. New and unwrapped toys along with necessities like underwear, socks, and baby supplies can be dropped off at the Beer Grotto, located at 8059 Main Street in Dexter.

Friday, December 17 is the last day for donations to be accepted at The Beer Grotto, which has a fun Ugly Sweater event scheduled. If you are planning to go to Monument Park for Lite Up Dexter (7:30pm), please consider stopping in at The Beer Grotto to deliver needed items. If you are planning to wear an ugly sweater this Friday, please consider bringing a donation to the Grotto for their Ugly Sweater event. Their doors open at noon. They will have a Bell’s tap take over, which includes specialty bottles of bourbon-aged beer. A DJ is scheduled from 7pm to 11pm, along with other fun festivities.

Lastly, The Salvation Army is located at 100 Arbana Drive in Ann Arbor. They will accept donations for their Toys event until December 15. Donations of necessities are accepted and welcomed all year. You can also make a monetary donation at their website at https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/washtenaw/.