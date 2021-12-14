Scio Twp Police Report, November 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During November 2021 there were 620 total calls for police service. This is up from 608 last year for a 2% increase. Total calls for the year are 7,471, down from 7,523 for the same period in 2020 for a 1% decrease.

From the November log, calls included:

36 citizen assists

7 welfare checks

9 mental health

11 medical assists

8 assaults

4 larcenies

5 frauds

1 attempted suicide

1 sudden death

1 fatal traffic crash

1 death investigation

Deputies conducted 140 traffic stops during this time with 20 citations issued.

Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following as noteworthy events in Scio Township for November:

On November 11, Deputies were dispatched to the 1700 block of Butterweed Court to assist the Romulus Police Department with a Hit-n-Run Crash Investigation. Upon arrival, Deputies rang the doorbell and observed the resident retrieve a firearm and place it in his waistband. As the subject approached the front door, Deputies gave loud verbal commands identifying themselves as Sheriff’s Deputies and instructing the resident not to touch the gun. The resident complied and was briefly detained. Deputies explained their reason for responding to the residence and relayed the information to Romulus PD.

On November 13, Deputies were dispatched to the 3800 block of Cottontail Lane after a subject delivering pizza noticed a vehicle in the ditch. The delivery driver checked on the occupant and indicated they appeared to be highly intoxicated. Deputies contacted the driver and determined that they were intoxicated. The driver was placed under arrest and a subsequent blood test determined their blood alcohol level to be 2.5x the legal limit. Charges are pending with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

On November 17, Deputies were dispatched to the 6400 block of Jackson Road for a Retail Fraud. The suspect was no longer on the scene. However, the victim had obtained a license plate for the suspect’s vehicle. Through their investigation, a suspect was identified, and a photo lineup was conducted with the victim picking out the suspect. Deputies contacted the suspect who denied the allegations. Charges are pending with the Prosecutor’s Office.

On November 24, Deputies were dispatched to the 3700 block of Jackson Rd for a Stolen Vehicle report. The victim indicated the vehicle was a rental and was equipped with a GPS tracking device. The GPS device was currently showing the vehicle in West Virginia. On November 26, a West Virginia State Trooper located the vehicle and detained the driver. The Trooper contacted the victim and determined that the driver was legally in possession of the vehicle and an inventory error had resulted in the vehicle being reported stolen. The driver was released from custody and no charges have been filed.

On November 28, Deputies responded to the intersection of W Liberty Road & Lakeview Avenue for a 2-vehicle accident. The caller reported that the driver of one of the vehicles was slumped over the wheel. Medical personnel who arrived on the scene determined that the driver of the vehicle was deceased. Investigators determined that the deceased had lost control of their vehicle due to their excessive speed and snowy roads. The vehicle spun out of control into the westbound lane and was struck by an SUV in the driver's side. The crash remains under investigation.