Is Tesla in the future of the Bel-Mark Lanes?

A Tesla automotive dealership is interested in setting up sales and shop at the Bel-Mark Lanes location in Scio Township.

So much so, that a proposed plan is now before the Scio Township Planning Commission.

It was supposed to be introduced at the Dec. 13 meeting, but an issue occurred with the virtual meeting link so the topic will be part of the rescheduled meeting for Dec. 20.

Word is out about the bowling alley plan, so Bel-Mark took to its Facebook page to address them:

“Every so often, people come knocking to try to buy Bel-Mark from our family. Many of you may have heard through the grapevine there is a pending offer. We value our customers and our community and want to remain transparent. Tesla is hoping to purchase our property and IF this is approved by the township, and IF the transaction is finalized mid January, Bel-Mark would conclude its final season in the spring of 2022. As of now, this is a maybe. We will update everyone as things progress. If the sale does not go through, we will see you all for another season in the fall.

Happy Holidays Ann Arbor!”

Scio Township planning consultant, Carlisle/Wortman Associates, described in its report to the planning commission the proposed site plan: "The applicant is proposing modifications of the existing one-story bowling alley structure, parking lot and drives, dumpster enclosure, landscaping and lighting for a new auto dealership. The site contains 4.78 acres and is located at 3530 Jackson Road. The subject site is zoned C-4, Composite Commercial and is located in the Jackson Road overlay district. Auto dealerships are listed as a permitted use in the C-4 zoning district."

The applicant, according to the submitted plan, is Mark Sims, Dealership Acquisition.

Going forward, the typical process with the township will see the plan reviewed by the planning commission, which will do such things as ask questions of the applicant and possibly make suggested changes before it moves on while the applicant and its planners will be on hand to talk about the project.