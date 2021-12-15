Dexter Community Report, 12-13-21

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Highlights from the Dexter City Council meeting on December 13, 2021.

Development Interests: The City has received inquiries regarding two vacant lots in downtown—3862 Central St. and 3165 Baker Rd. A development company is interested in annexing two vacant lots at 8299 and 8375 Dexter-Chelsea Rd. into the City for the purpose of connecting them to public utilities.

Mill Creek Brewery: The Council had a lengthy discussion on the proposed nano brewery for the vacant lot across Mill Creek from the fire station. The conversation mostly covered a bridge crossing of Mill Creek for pedestrian access to the site and also to the B2B Trail. Various possibilities were discussed. All council members showed support for the project. Mayor Keough reminded the Council that details such as a bridge crossing were for the applicant to work through with the Planning Commission.

DTE Foundation has awarded a grant to fund the Lite Up Dexter and Ice Festival events.

Social District boundaries, common areas, and rules will remain the same as last year.

Assistant to the City Manager position has been filled by Joshua Tanghe. Mr. Tanghe will begin his new position after the holidays.

Assistant Planner: The City failed to find a suitable candidate in the first round of applications and will repost the position.

Leaf Machine: The City’s leaf machine is repaired and leaf pick-up will continue as weather permits.

Mill Creek Park North: A collaboration between city governmental groups will begin planning the redesign of the playground.

Consent Agenda: The following was approved without discussion in the consent agenda.

Bills and payroll for $172,961.93. Appointments: Carl Sperling to the Board of Review and Chris Timmis to the Economic Development Corporation. 2022 Board and Committee meeting dates (found in the council meeting packet or on the City’s website)

First St. Park Improvements: The Council approved a recommendation from the Parks and Rec Commission to complete the First Street Park Improvement for $20,000.

150 Jeffords Parking: The Council rejected a recommendation by the DDA to use the City’s Voluntary Parking Fund to pay for flared ramp barrier-free parking in front of the building for $13,600. The Council’s sentiment was that installation was the responsibility of the contractor and the parking spots could be predominantly occupied by a single user.

New City Office Improvements: The Council approved the release of the bid package for Capital Improvements for the new city offices located at 3515 Broad St.