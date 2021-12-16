Dexter Police Report, November 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During November, there were 264 total calls for police service. This up from 116 for November 2020, a 128% increase in calls. Year-to-date calls for service are 2,010, slightly up from 2,004 for the same period last year.

The dramatic increase in calls is a result of an increase in traffic stops. For November 2021, 160 stops were conducted, up from 29 in 2020. From the call log, the traffic stops were overwhelmingly along the main corridors of Central St., Baker Rd., and Main/Ann Arbor St. Eight citations were issued.

Other notable stops from the call log include three assaults, 16 citizen assists, one welfare check, one mental health, two disorderly conduct, one runaway, one fraud, and five juvenile malicious mischief.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following to the City as noteworthy events:

On November 13th Deputies responded to 8100 Block of Main Street for a medical emergency with an unknown driver slumped over the steering wheel in a vehicle. Contact was made with the 41-Year-Old Dexter Resident/Driver who was subsequently arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle while visibly impaired (OWI). The case is pending a toxicology report.

On November 19th Deputies investigated a Fraud in the 3600 Block of View Drive. Unknown suspect(s) hacked into the complainant’s business account stealing money. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On November 30th Deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 7000 Block of Dexter Ann Arbor Road in the parking lot. During the investigation the 49-Year-Old Dexter Resident/Driver was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle while visibly impaired (OWI). The case is pending a toxicology report.