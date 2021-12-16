U of M student hit and killed by a train in Scio Township

The life of a college student came to a tragic end on the railroad tracks in Scio Township on the night of December 14.

The death happened in the area of E. Delhi Rd. and Railroad St. in Scio Twp, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

Derrick Jackson, Washtenaw County Sheriff's Director of Community Engagement, said by email to The Sun Times News that around 7:09 p.m. on that Tuesday, they “received a call that a man was hit by a train.”

“Upon arrival deputies discovered a 25-year-old male had been hit by the train and was deceased,” Jackson said. “After reviewing video it appears that the individual purposefully laid on the tracks in order to be hit by the train.”

On Dec. 15, Jackson said the investigation was ongoing and next of kin had been notified. He said the young man was from out of state, but was attending school at the University of Michigan.