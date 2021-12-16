Dexter Girls’ Improve to 2-0 in SEC Red

A big second half helped the Dexter girls’ basketball team improve to 2-0 in the SEC Red and 3-1 overall after a 59-42 win over Monroe Tuesday night.

It was a strange first half for the Dreadnaughts as the first and second quarter could not be any more different.

The Dreadnaughts could not miss in the opening quarter as they Dreads exploded for 25 points to take a 25-5 lead over the Trojans after one. Sydney Pnacek scored ten in the quarter to lead the squad, while Maddi Valentine hit a pair of triples for six.

While the hot shooting Dreadnaughts couldn’t miss in the first, they could not buy a basket in the second and were held scoreless as Monroe outscored the Dreads 14-0 to cut the lead to 25-19 at the break.

The Dreads righted the ship in the third with Brianna Rodriguez hitting a pair of triples and scoring eight points and Pnacek chipping in the six to help outscore Monroe 20-16 to push the lead to 45-35 after three.

The Dexter defense clamped down on the Trojans in the fourth by holding them to just seven points as the Dreadnaughts pulled away for the 59-42 win.

Pnacek led the Dreadnaughts with 22 points.

Rodriguez finished with 13 points, while Valentine ended up with 10. Maggie Lewis chipped in with five points, Heidi Fuchs four, Chloe Perry three, and Alena Blumberg two.

The Dreadnaughts host Bedford in the home opener Friday night at 7:00 pm.