Dreads Roll Past Monroe to Improve to 2-0

The Dexter boys’ basketball team used a fast start to roll past Monroe 51-38 and improve to 2-0 in the SEC Red.

The Dreadnaughts jumped out to a nine-point lead after one, outscoring the Trojans 19-10 in the period. Evan Haroldson, Cal Bavineau, and Ty Rychener scored five points each to spark the Dexter run.

The Dexter defense clamped down on the Trojans in the second, holding Monroe to just seven points as the lead grew to 30-17 at the half.

Both teams struggled in the third with Dexter outscoring the Trojans 8-7 for a 38-24 lead after three.

Dexter would hit 7 of 12 from the free throw line in the final quarter to seal the win.

Rychener and Haroldson both scored 14 points and had three steals Haroldson grabbed four rebounds and Rychener three.

“We were a lot more active tonight then we were Friday and created our offense with our defense,“ Coach Jason Rushton said.

Bavineau had a strong all-around game with 10 points, six steals, and five assists. Brennan Paracheck chipped in with seven points and Andrew Gersch six for the Dreads.

“We still have some work to do to get to where we want to be, but we’re starting to see improvement in practice each night with our effort and the way we compete,” Rushton said.

Dexter will travel to Bedford for another SEC Red battle Friday night at 7:00 pm.