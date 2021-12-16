Chelsea Hockey Clips Rival Dexter

The Chelsea hockey team remained undefeated in its last five games as a four goal second period lifted the Bulldogs past rival Dexter Wednesday night.

Dexter took an early lead when Dylan Hutchison scored on the power play for a 1-0 lead.

Chelsea would quickly answer with a powerplay goal by Devin McIntyre to make it 1-1 after one period.

McIntyre would add two more goals in the second to go along with goals by Shane McGlaughlin and Jack Roberts to make it 5-1 after two periods.

The lead would grow to 7-1 for the Bulldogs before Luc Cheseney found the net on a powerplay goal in the third to make it 7-2. Chelsea would close out the scoring with a late goal to make the final 8-2.

McIntyre had a big night with four goals and two assists to lead the Bulldogs. The junior also recorded the 100th points of his career with the six-point night. He now has 58 goals and 42 assists in just over two seasons for the Bulldogs.

Roberts finished with two goals and Brandon Davila a goal and two assists. Keegan Montgomery and Keegan McLaughlin recorded three assists each, while Jake Singer had one assist.

Luke Webster and Byron Bayer combined to stop 9 of 11 shots on net for the night.

Hutchison led Dexter with a goal and assist. Cheseny added a goal, while Gage Pulford and Jonathan Rosevelt each had one assist.

Photos by Dawn McCann



