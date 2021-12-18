Dexter Improves to 3-0 in SEC Red

The Dexter boys’ basketball team made it three straight SEC Red wins to open the season with a 58-39 thrashing of Bedford Friday night.

It is unusual for a team to start the season with three straight conference games, but it has not hindered the play of the Dreadnaughts as they moved to 3-0 in the Red.

Evan Haroldson sparked the Dreadnaughts in the opening quarter by hitting three triples and lifting Dexter to a 15-11 lead after one.

The offense continued to roll in the second with Cal Bavineau scoring seven to help the Dreads take a 32-20 lead into the half.

Brennan Parachek stepped up in the third with six points and Ty Rychener five as the Dexter lead grew to 48-30 after three and the Dreads cruised in the fourth.

“Any win on the road in the SEC is a good win!” Coach Jason Rushton said. “We came out and set the tone from the start with our defense and ability to get out in transition.”

Bavineau finished with a team-high 14 points, eight assists, and three steals.

Haroldson added 13 points, while Rychener chipped in the 10 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Parachek finished with a double-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks. Cole Arnedt chipped in with five points, Joey Tessmer four, and Andrew Gersh two.

“The energy we had from our bench when they were on the floor was amazing. This was a great team win on the road as we head into the break,” Rushton said.

The Dreadnaughts return to action at the Motor City Roundball Classic on December 28, where they will face Walled Lake Western.