Dexter Swim and Dive Picks Up Three Wins

The Dexter swim and dive team picked up three dual meet wins this week heading into the holiday break.

The Dreadnaughts opened the week by sweeping Milan 96-80 and Chelsea 136-43 in a tri-meet at Milan.

Dylan O’Connor picked up a pair of first-place finishes to lead the Dreadnaughts. O’Connor won the 200 free and 100 butterfly races. He was also part of the 200 free relay that finished second along with Matthew Resende, Tristan Lorincz, and Eric Smaby; and the 400 free relay that was second along with Adam Hauser, Stuart Bovich, and Resende.

Hauser picked up a win in the 500 free, while Resende had the other first-place finish for the Dreadnaughts by coming home first in the 100 free.

Second-place finishes went to Hauser, Bovich, Lorincz, and Lucas Greatorex teamed to finish second in the 200 medley relay, Hauser in the 200 IM, Resende 50 free, Cole Warren diving, Greatorex 100 back, and Grady Wheeler 100 breast.

The Dreadnaughts won 10 of 12 events as they beat Ypsilanti Lincoln 140-33 Thursday.

Resende won four events to lead Dexter. He won the 100 butterfly and 100 back, was part of the winning 200 medley team with Bovich, Hauser, and O’Conner, and was part of the winning 400 free with Bovich, O’Conner, and Greatorex.

Greatorex won the 200 free and was part of the inning 200 free relay along with Hauser, Smaby, and Jack Haidl.

Also picking up wins were Warren in diving, Bovich 500 free, and Lorincz 100 breast.