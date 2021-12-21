Dexter Twp Police Report, November 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During November, there were 117 total calls for police service. This is up from 101 total calls last year for a 10% increase. Year-to-date calls are 1,294, down from 1,622 for the same period last year for a 205 decrease.

Notable calls from the police log include three assaults, two larcenies, four citizen assists, three medical assists, three welfare checks, one criminal sexual contact, one mental health, and one death investigation. Deputies made 22 traffic stops issuing 4 citations.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the follow to Dexter Township as noteworthy events:

On November 3rd, Deputies investigated a Larceny from Motor Vehicle in the 6400 Block of Meadow Ridge Court. Unknown suspect(s) entered an unlocked vehicle stealing archery/hunting equipment, a backpack and money. The suspect(s) fled in an unknown direction and there are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On November 12th, Deputies responded to the area of Bell and E. Huron River Drive for a check the wellbeing. Deputies arrived and located a 36-Year-old subject deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On November 22nd Deputies investigated a Fraud Report in the 13000 Block of Rainbow Drive. Unknown suspect(s) opened several cellular accounts in the complainant’s name. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in this incident.

On November 23rd Deputies investigated a Larceny from Motor Vehicle in the 13000 Block of Riker Road. Unknown suspect(s) stole the rear license plate from the complainant’s vehicle and fled in an unknown direction. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

Below is a link to the entire police call log for November.