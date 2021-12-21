The Encore Rings in the New Year with Sinatra, Dino, and Ella

The Encore Musical Theatre Company is ringing out the old and singing in the new with A STANDARD TIME NEW YEAR’S EVE, a return engagement of the summer’s sell-out concert. Filled with memorable melodies made famous by the likes of Sinatra, Clooney, Martin, Sammy Davis and Ella, the stage will once again be flanked by dance floors as patrons are encouraged to take a spin.

The original cast returns for this popular evening of music, with Broadway headliners DAN COONEY and CHELSEA PACKARD leading an ensemble of talented singers that includes Bryana Hall, Chris Joseph

and David Moan. With a first-rate jazz band, led by music director, Tyler Driskill, there will be music, dancing, hors d’oeuvres and champagne flowing until midnight — and the Orange Bowl game on the large flat screen TV in the lobby! Tickets are $125, which includes the stage show, party and an open bar.

Ticket sales for this event are limited. “As with all our events, The Encore is taking Covid safety very seriously,” says Jason Briggs, Encore’s new Managing Director. “We want people to feel comfortable eating, drinking, and dancing without concern for crowding.” Briggs feels that reducing the number of those in attendance “will allow our patrons to spread out in our beautiful new space and really enjoy the evening, whether it be on the dance floor, around the bar or mingling in the lobby to check on the score!” As always, everyone who attends an Encore production must show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test within 48 hours of the event.

“Classic tunes, a live jazz band, a dance floor and an open bar — I love a good party!” says Artistic Director, Dan Cooney, who will be performing onstage that night. “We look forward to folks coming out for a very special evening and helping us to celebrate the start of a brand- new year.”

Earlier in the day, The Encore will also be hosting an OPEN HOUSE, which is free to the community. Starting at 10am, all are invited to tour the newly renovated space and mingle in the lobby with doughnuts, coffee, courtesy of Dexter’s own Joe and Rosie, and live music performed by singer/songwriters DAVE & KRISTI.

At 1pm, a Family Concert will be performed in The Maas Theatre, The Encore’s beautiful new performance space, and the day closes out with a Happy Hour from 4-6pm in the new lobby bar, complete with a live band. Says Cooney, “We hope that folks will come out and explore Dexter’s exciting new creative hub.”

A Standard Time New Year’s Eve will run December 31st from 8pm–midnight. Tickets are limited, with few remaining, so jump online at www.theencoretheatre.org/, call 734-268-6200, or visit the box office at 7714 Ann Arbor Street (see website for current box office hours). Proof of Vaccination or a Negative COVID Test is required for all events.