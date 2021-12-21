Webster Twp Police Report, November 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During November, there were 114 total calls for police service down from 121 last year for a 6% decrease. Year-to-date calls are 1,079, down from 1,307 for a 17% decrease for the same period last year.

Notable calls from the police log include two assaults, one medical assist, three fraud, one identity theft, three disorderly conduct, and eight mental health. Deputies made 22 traffic stops with 2 citations.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following to Webster Township as noteworthy events:

On November 3rd, Deputies investigated an Attempt Fraud in the 6500 Block of Scully Road. Unknown suspect(s) attempted to withdraw money from the complainant’s bank account but were unsuccessful. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On November 12th, Deputies investigated a Fraud in the 3200 Block of Jennings Road. Unknown suspect(s) stole money out of the complainant’s bank account. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On November 12th, Deputies investigated a Fraud in the 8100 Block of Trail Ridge. Unknown suspect(s) made several unauthorized purchases on the complainant’s online credit card account. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On November 18th, Deputies investigated a Fraud in the 8100 Block of Trail Ridge. Unknown suspect(s) scammed the complainant out of money purporting to be from the Washtenaw County court services division. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

Below is a link to the entire November call log.