Dexter Township allocates some of its ARPA funds on sewer improvements

Dexter Township has prioritized some projects in the Multi-Lakes Water and Sewer Authority.

At its Dec. 21 meeting, the Dexter Township Board approved a resolution to dedicate a portion of the township’s American Rescue Plan Act Grant Revenue, $154,000, to Capital Improvements in the Multi-Lakes Water and Sewer Authority.

The projects are:

$45,000 for the Copper Meadows Pump Station Rehabilitation

$25,000 for a new Silver Lake Pump installation

$84,000 for 60 percent of the following Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) capital improvements: Influent Building Overhaul ($65K total budget), Decant Pumps ($26K total budget), Oxidation Ditch Mixer ($8K total budget) and Sludge Transfer Pump Replacement (40K total budget)

The Multi Lake Water and Sewer Authority (MLWSA), according to its website, is a Michigan Municipal Authority formed in 1994. The primary function of the MLWSA is to provide sanitary sewer collection services and waste water treatment for portions of four townships located in the counties of Washtenaw and Livingston.

In the approved resolution, it states Dexter Township received a $685,998 award from the Federal Government under the American Rescue Plan Act. It further states the grant funds have allowable uses as outlined by the Federal Government and sewer infrastructure is an allowable use.

The Sun Times News reached out to the Dexter Township Board and heard back from board trustee Karen Nolte about the projects.

She said the board chose to complete the projects within Dexter Township and cover 60 percent of the capital improvements to the WWTP since Dexter Township residents represent slightly under 60 percent of the MLWSA customer base.