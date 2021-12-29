Fast Start Leads Dexter to Rout of DPSA

The Dexter basketball team used a huge first quarter to take a commanding lead and roll to a 68-29 win over Detroit Public Safety Academy Tuesday at the Motor City Roundball Classic in Ferndale.

The Dreads were scheduled to play Walled Lake Western, but Western was forced to cancel due to Covid restrictions and DPSA stepped in to take on Dexter.

The change in the schedule did not hinder the Dreadnaughts as they came out on fire and took a commanding 21-1 lead after one quarter and never looked back.

Dexter would continue to pour it on in the second with a 20-12 run and put the game away in the third with a 20-9 run for a 61-22 lead after three.

Evan Haroldson sparked the fast start with nine first-quarter points, while Brennan Parachek added six in the period.

Cal Bavineau picked things up in the second with nine points as the Dreads lead continued to grow to 41-13 at the break.

Haroldson was named the MCRC Outstanding Player of the Game with a team-high 19 points and four rebounds.

Parachek finished with a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds. He also had five assists and three blocks for Dexter.

Bavineau finished with 11 points, five assists, and four steals, while Xavier Blumberg added five points. Cole Arnedt, Dom Sortor, Andrew Gersh, and Joey Tessmer scored four each, AJ Vaughn and Teo Sanz Maristary two each.

“We were short Ty Rychener due to a holiday injury, but guys stepped up and we started off strong,” Coach Jason Rushton said.

Dexter improved to 4-0 on the season. They return to action January 6 when they take on a strong Detroit Catholic Central team.