Hot Shooting Lady Dreads Roll at Airport Classic

A hot-shooting Dexter girls’ basketball team rolled to an impressive 54-13 win over Woodhaven at the Carleton Airport Holiday Classic Wednesday.

The Dreadnaughts hit 14 three-pointers on the day and used a stifling full-court press to hold the Warriors to just three baskets in the contest.

Woodhaven was down a couple of starters due to Covid restrictions and it showed as they could not beat the Dreads press.

Dexter held Woodhaven scoreless until the final minute of the opening period as the Dreads built a 14-0 lead behind the first-quarter shooting of Brianna Rodriguez.

A Rodriguez and-one got things going for Dexter to give the Dreadnaughts a 5-0 lead. She would hit a pair of triples as the Dreads built the 14-point lead before Woodhaven hit four free throws in the final minute of the quarter to cut the lead to 17-4 after a Maddi Valentine triple in the final seconds.

Rodriguez opened the second with another triple and Valentin hit two more as the lead grew to 17.

Woodhaven got its first basket of the game with just under six minutes left in the half and then it was Sydney Pnacek’s turn from behind the arch.

Pnacek hit three straight triples in the second as the Dexter lead grew to 40-7 at halftime.

Dexter hit 10 triples in the half as they built the big lead and cruised to the win.

Rodriguez finished with a team-high 20 points, including five triples.

Pnacek finished with 16 points and four triples, while Valentine hit three triples for nine points.

Berta Sanjaun and Alena Blumberg each hit a triple and finished with three points.

Dexter finished with 14 three-pointers as a team.

Heidi Fuchs chipped in with two points and Chloe Perry one.

Dexter improved to 6-1 overall on the season.

Photos by Mike Williamson