Dexter Community Report, 12-27-21

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

A synopsis of Dexter City Council’s meeting on December 27, 2021.

Assistant Planner/CWA Proposal: The City’s Assistant Planner position is currently unfilled. Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol expects to be out of the office helping with the birth of her twin granddaughters. With both positions temporarily absent, a proposal to get temporary assistance from city planners Carlisle Wortman Associates will be considered by the Council.

Mill Creek Brewery: The applicant has withdrawn the application for conditional rezoning and has indicated an application for site plan review will be submitted in February for the March Planning Commission meeting.

Assistant Planner: City staff initially posted the position and received a limited number of applications. After the first round of interviews, the staff could not procure a suitable candidate. The job was reposted on December 23, 2021, with another review of applications in January.

Utility Operator: City staff has conducted an initial round of interviews for a Public Utility Operator for the City’s water/wastewater system. The staff anticipates filling the position by the end of January 2022. The goal is to begin training the new employee before DPW Director Dan Schlaff retires at the end of June 2022.

Utility Billing Clerk Retirement: The last day for the City’s Utility Billing Clerk, Erin Aiken, was Thursday, December 30, 2021. Erin has more than 20 years of service with the City/Village of Dexter and will be missed. City staff will be working through filling the vacancy as soon as possible.

Leaf Collection: Loose-leaf collection was completed on Friday, December 17. The DPW will collect bagged leaves on Wednesdays, January 5, and January 19. Following these dates, no compost or leaf collection will occur until April.

Water Line Break: On December 23, a water line break occurred at the corner of Main St. and Baker Rd. The break was repaired, and DPW is in the process of identifying whether the break is a city-owned main break or a privately-owned service lead break.

Second Street Water Main and Sidewalk Project: The second Street Water Main and Sidewalk Project (with the First Street Park sidewalk as an addendum) was released for bids on December 16. A pre-bid meeting for this project is scheduled for January 6, and submissions are due on January 18.

Redistricting: Following the completion of the State's redistricting process, the City will be required to mail new voter I.D. cards to all City of Dexter voters. Due to the timing of this process, municipalities have until April 4, 2022, to make changes to precinct boundaries. Staff will likely call an Election Commission meeting before April 4 to discuss a recommendation to City Council to change voting precinct locations for elections in 2022. Any changes would need to be reflected in updated voter I.D. cards.

Public Engagement: Councilmember Griffin submitted a report on her desire and past efforts to increase public engagement with Council issues, primarily through surveys.

Invoices: The Council approved $276,948.66 for bills and payroll.

Assistant Planner Temp: The Council approved a proposal from m Carlisle-Wortman Associates for Community Development Department Staffing Assistance for $6,000.