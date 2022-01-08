Dexter Wrestlers Split Two at Home Tri-Meet

The Dexter wrestling team split a pair of matches at a home SEC tri-meet Wednesday night.

The Dreadnaughts defeated Ypsilanti Lincoln 48-18 and fell to Saline 53-24.

Tucker Godfrey (112), William Kletzka (119), Matty Joyce (135), Eli Yount (140), and Brenden Valerio (189) picked up two wins each on the night.

The Dreadnaughts finished 11th out of 16 schools at Parma Western’s Jim Dewland Chaos Invitational Saturday. Dexter finished with 55 points in the tournament won by Parma Western with 228 points.

Yount finished third at 140 to lead the Dreadnaughts. He picked up a pair of wins to reach the semifinals before falling and moving to the consolation semis. Yount then won a pair of matches, including a pin I the third-place match to finish the day.

Joyce finished fourth at 135. He reached the semis before falling to move to the consolation bracket. Joyce won a hard-fought 8-7 decision in the semifinals with a takedown with 30 seconds left in the third. He would fall in the third-place match to take fourth.

Valerio went 3-2 on the day with a pair of pins at 189 for Dexter.

Kletzka went 2-2 at 119 and Godfrey was 1-2 at 112.

