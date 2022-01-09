Short-Handed Dreads Fall to State Power DCC

The Dexter boys’ basketball team knew they would be in a battle when they made the trip to face one of the top Division 1 teams in the state in Detroit Catholic Central and being short-handed did not help the Dreadnaughts as they fell to the Shamrocks 70-43 last week.

The Dreads were missing a couple of their top players and an off-hooting night did not help as state-ranked Catholic Central showed why they are a top 10 team.

Dexter struggled in the first quarter as DCC jumped out to a 22-8 lead and never looked back.

Cal Bavineau tried to bring the Dreadnaughts back in the second with six points, but Dexter had no answer for DCC as the Shamrocks put 21 more on the board and led 41-21 at the half.

Dexter was held without a basket in the third and scored just six points from the free-throw line as the DCC lead grew to 63-27 after three.

“It was a bad night for us to travel shorthanded and have an off night shooting the ball,” Coach Jason Rushton said. “Credit to Coach Sinawi and his guys for how well they rebound and get out in transition. They have size, strong guard play, and shooters…there’s a reason they’re a top 10 team in the state.”

Bavineau led Dexter with 14 points and four assists.

Ty Rychener had a solid all-around game with 12 points, seven rebounds, and three steals. Evan Haroldson chipped in with six points, Joey Tessmer four, and Andrew Gersh two.

Dexter fell to 4-1 overall on the season. They return to action Tuesday when they travel to Ann Arbor Huron for an SEC Red matchup.