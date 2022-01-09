Dexter Swim and Dive Second at Spartan Invite

The Deter swim and dive team earned a tough second-place finish at the Battle Creek Lakeview Spartan Invitational Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts missed out on first place by one point. They finished with 575 points with Lakeview just one point ahead with 576.

Dexter came away with several second-place finishes on the day.

Dylan O’Connor was second in the 200 free and was part of the 200 free relay team of Tristan Lorincz, Eric Smaby, and Jack Haidl.

Matthew Resende was second in the 50 free, Adam Hauser third in the 200 IM, Haidl third in the 200 free, Stuart Bovich third in the 100 fly, Haidl third in the 500 free, Lucas Greatorex third in the 100 back, and the 200 medley team of Greatorex, Hauser, Bovich, and Resende.

Fourth-place finishes went to Greatorex in the 100 free, Bovich 100 back, Grady Wheeler 100 breast, and the 400 free relay team of Resende, Hauser, Lorincz, and Greatorex.