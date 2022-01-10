Dexter football star is taking his hard work ethic to the Kansas Jayhawks

Officially signing to play for the University of Kansas Jayhawks football team was a big moment for Dexter student-athlete James Livingston.

A senior at Dexter High School, Livingston is excited about what comes next at the Division 1 college level. However, he’s also humble about it and knows it has taken a lot of hard work to achieve this opportunity.

“I do feel like the hard work has paid off to get to where I am, but the hard work is just beginning and I know I need to work even more so I can keep continuing to advance in my football career,” said Livingston to the Sun Times News about his recent commitment to the Jayhawks.

He said he felt great about signing with Kansas.

“I've been looking forward to it for quite awhile,” said Livingston. “I love the coaching staff and they want to win and I believe we will win with them at the helm.”

photo courtesy of Dexter Athletics

In addition to the hard work, he said he’s received a lot of good support along the way.

“My coaches and especially my parents helped me get to where I am and I'm very thankful for them,” he said.

In looking back at the years on the field, he said one thing that stood out to him about playing at Dexter was seeing the culture change and getting to the place now, “where we believe we are winners and we can beat almost anyone we face if we play as we were coached to do and as well play as a unit.”

This mentality has also helped him earn some big honors. He was selected as 2021 First-team Division 1 AP All State, First Team Detroit News and Detroit Free Press Selection, First team All Region and First Team All-SEC Red.

A big reason behind the hard work and dedication is his love for the game, pure and simple.

“Something I liked about high school competition is the people I played with and played against,” he said. “No one has any alternative moments for playing high school football, you can truly tell everyone who's on the field is on the field because they want to be there and they just love football. This creates an atmosphere like no other and I love it.”

The football field is not the only place where James Livingston competes. photo by Mike Williamson