Dexter Community Report, 01-10-22

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

The following is a synopsis of highlights from the Dexter City Council meeting on January 10, 2022.

From the Community Development Manager’s report:

Charter Control has leased one of the two first floor commercial spaces in the 150 Jeffords Building. Charter Control is a company specializing in aviation logistics for charter air cargo services.

Owners of the property on the southwest corner of Huron River Drive and Mast Road are exploring annexing the parcel into the City of Dexter from Webster Township.

From the City Manager’s report:

Joshua Tanghe has been hired as Assistant to the City Manager. Mr. Tanghe came from the municipal consulting firm Munetrix and interned with Orion Township. He began his new position with the City on January 4.

The last day for bagged leaf collection is January 19. No more compost or leaf pickups will occur until spring.

“What We Love About Dexter” is a Valentine’s Day-themed project by the Arts, Culture, and Heritage Committee. The public can submit stories, song lyrics, poetry, photos, paintings, etc., related to what they love about Dexter. The Committee will display these submissions around town for February. Submissions are due February 1 and can be turned in at City Offices or emailed to City Manager Justin Breyer at jbreyer@dextermi.gov

The Ice Rink in Monument Park is open. Note: The City opens it when it accumulates three inches of ice.

The Winter Ice Fest has been approved for the use of Monument Park on January 22. The Chamber of Commerce sponsors the event, featuring an array of ice sculptures displayed around the park.

The Council approved the following in its Consent Agenda:

Bills and payroll for $102,689.88

Dates for Board of Review meetings. The Board of Review hears and determines appeals and other assessment issues over real and personal property.

Arbor Care proposal for winter tree maintenance for $16,200

The City Council’s unfinished business included:

A discussion on Fire Station Guiding Principles and Next Steps. The guiding principles are intended to help the Council coalesce over the issue of Dexter Area Fire Department upgrades. In its discussion, the Council reviewed a draft list of principles which will be edited and finalized in an upcoming meeting. Deadline dates to submit ballot language for this year’s elections were also reviewed. Once approved, City residents will have the chance to vote on the proposed millage to fund the new upgrades.

The Council postponed a decision to replace a section of sidewalk from Jeffords Street to Mill Creek Park Trail to get more information.

The Council considered a proposal to order the study of four traffic intersections. The Council approved a study by OHM of Main Street at Baker Road for $1,300. The study will examine the need for a designated pedestrian phase with the traffic signals. A fixed stage stops traffic in all directions while pedestrians cross.

The Council approved a study by OHM of Dexter-Ann Arbor Road and Dan Hoey Road for $250. The evaluation determines if the pedestrian crossing time allotted is in-line with MDOT requirements.

No motion was made for studies of two other intersections, Dexter-Ann Arbor Road at Meadowview and Fifth Street at Dover Street. The City expects these intersections to be discussed on a later agenda.

The City Council’s New Business included:

The Council approved this year’s Board of Review Hardship Guidelines. Each year, local government units are required to adopt guidelines for the administration of hardship property tax exemptions by the Board of Review. These guidelines were updated by the City’s Board of Review members and City Council for the 2021 tax year, with income guidelines at 2x the prior year’s federal poverty. If you feel you may qualify, contact the City for more detail

The Council discussed a request by the Parks and Recreation Commission regarding a project for improvements to Mill Creek Park North. Parks and Rec would like to get two members of various city boards to attend planning sessions and give their input. The Commission also submitted a list of questions for the Council to ponder regarding the park's mission.

The Council approved a fifth amendment to the Grandview Commons Master Deed to construct a connector to the Mill Creek Trail.

More detail on the Council meeting can be found in the meeting packet on the City’s website. Below is the video of the meeting.