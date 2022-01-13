“What We Love About Dexter” Event for February

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Dexter’s Art, Culture, and Heritage Committee (ACHC) is collecting artistic submissions that express what people love about Dexter.

“The Arts, Culture, and Heritage Committee developed the idea as a way for the community to express the good things about Dexter,” said City Manager Justin Breyer.

The ACHC advises the City Council on events and projects that promote Dexter's tapestry of artistic expression, social dynamics, and historical roots. The Committee oversees the selection and display of the City’s outdoor sculptures and organizes the popular Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival each summer. This past fall, the group initiated a new storytelling event in conjunction with Apple Daze (Unfortunately, it was rained out, but they’ll try again this year.)

“What We Love About Dexter” has been in the works for a couple of years with other projects the ACHC would like to implement. The event comes at a good time. With the stress of the ongoing pandemic and the height of the winter blues, it’s not a bad idea to pause and consider the good things around us. Hang in there. We set our clocks ahead in less than two months and add that extra hour of light to our evenings.

The City is hoping for a solid civic engagement for the first year. The school art programs have been informed of the event, and the City has already begun receiving submissions. The submissions will be displayed in participating businesses around town for February.

“People can submit poems, song lyrics, photos, paintings, or any other artistic expression,” said Breyer. “We’re asking folks to keep submissions no larger than 11 x 14 so that it will fit in our frames.”

Submissions are due February 1 and can be dropped off at the city offices or emailed to City Manager Breyer at JBreyer@DexterMI.gov

Image: "Dexter Mill" by Doug Marrin