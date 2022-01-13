Dexter Girls' Remain Undefeated in SEC Red

The Dexter girls basketball team scored all the points they would need in the first quarter Tuesday night as the Dreadnaughts rolled to a 55-14 win over Ann Arbor Huron.

The win improved the Dreads to 4-0 in the SEC Red.

Maddi Valentine came out on fire with 11 first quarter points to help the Dreadnaughts take a 16-4 lead after one.

An 11-4 run in the second helped push the Dexter lead to 27-8 at the half as the Dreads continued to pull away from Huron.

Chloe Perry scored five points in the third for Dexter and the lead grew to 39-12 and the Dreads would cruise in the final period.

Valentine finished with a team-high 14 points to lead Dexter.

Sydney Pnacek finished with 11 points and Perry 10. Alena Blumberg added seven points, Brianna Rodriguez chipped in with six, Maggie Lewis four, and Berta Sanjuan three.

The Dreadnaughts are off until Thursday, January 20 when they travel to Ypsilanti Lincoln for another SEC Red matchup.