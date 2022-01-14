Dexter Community Players Find a New Home for Upcoming Shrek Jr. The Musical

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

The last year and a half have been a wild ride for Dexter Community Players (DCP) as they have scrambled to find a new home (while dealing with you know what). But with some help from our neighbors to the north, the troupe has found a place for its popular youth winter production, Shrek Jr, The Musical.

“When Copeland was sold, we knew that to continue to do our annual winter youth production, we would have to find a place outside of Dexter,” explains Abby Briggs, Executive Director for DCP. “We have about 40 kids in the show, and there are no spaces available in Dexter in the winter that are large enough to accommodate that many kids.”

Pinckney Schools came to the rescue by making its Jane Tasch Theater in Pathfinder Middle School available, the same location the Pinckney Players use for their productions.

The 40 youth in the Shrek Jr. are all from the Dexter area. The performance is an hour-long, not including a brief intermission. The short performance is designed to appeal to kids. The plot, humor, and music are written for children of all ages to enjoy. The characters will be familiar for those who’ve seen the Shrek movies by Dreamworks. For anyone who hasn’t seen the films, this will be a fun introduction.

When Shrek sets off with a wisecracking donkey to confront Farquaad, he's handed a task — if he rescues feisty princess Fiona, his swamp will be righted. Shrek tries to win Fiona’s love and vanquish Lord Farquaad, but a fairytale wouldn't be complete without a few twists and turns along the way. Photo courtesy of Abby Briggs.

The teaser for the show reads, “Beauty is in the eye of the ogre in Shrek The Musical JR., based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical. It's a "big bright beautiful world" as everyone's favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, Shrek JR. is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.”

As far as COVID safety protocol goes, everyone involved with the production has been wearing masks and will be during the performance, even while singing. “We’ve been working hard on getting the sound right with the kids wearing masks,” says Abby. “The cast is entirely vaccinated. It was a requirement to be in the show.”

For those of us attending, masks will be required.

The lead roles in the musical are Shrek, played by Spencer Briggs. Princess Fiona, played by Clara Althoen, and Donkey by Kate Ganas.

“It’s been two years since we’ve been able to do a youth production,” says Abby. “While sports and other groups have been able to continue in some capacity, the theater kids haven’t. So, we’re really excited to give these kids a chance to do something they love.”

Performances are January 28 & 29 @ 7:00 pm, January 29 & 30 @ 2:00 pm.

Ticket information at dcp.yapsody.com

The Jane Tasch Theater in Pathfinder Middle School is located at 2130 E. M36, Pinckney.