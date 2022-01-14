Dexter Knocks Off State-Ranked Arbor Prep

The Dexter boys’ basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak Thursday night when they took down state-ranked Arbor Prep 55-52.

It was the third straight game against some highly touted state powers. They fell to D1 ranked Detroit Catholic Central last week, fell to D1 state runner-up Ann Arbor Huron earlier this week, and then took on D3 sixth-ranked Arbor Prep in a game added to the schedule earlier this week.

Dexter took a 15-12 lead over Arbor Prep Thursday night behind six first-quarter points by Andrew Gersh.

The Gators bounced back in the second by outscoring the Dreads 21-15 to take a 33-30 lead into the break.

The Dreadnaughts came out on fire in the third and outscored the Gators 19-9 to take a 49-42 lead after three.

Evan Haroldson sparked the Dread’s third-quarter run with eight points. Ty Rychener chipped in with six and Brennan Parachek five in the big third quarter for Dexter.

Both teams struggled in the fourth with Dexter scoring just six points, but they were able to keep the lead by holding the Gators to ten points. Dexter hit four of five free throws in the fourth to seal the win.

Parachek led the way with a double-double of 15 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks.

Rychener finished with 15 points, five assists, and five rebounds, while Haroldson added 13 points and six rebounds. Gersh finished with six first-quarter points, Cal Bavineau four points and six assists, and Cole Arnedt two points.

The Dreadnaughts fell to SEC Red leading Huron 59-48 Tuesday.

A bad second quarter cost the Dreads as they were outscored by the River Rats 15-3 falling behind 31-18 at the half and Huron would hold them off in the second half.

Bavineau had a team-high 17 points, while Parachek had 13. Rychener finished with 12 points, Haroldson four, and Gersh two.

Dexter improved to 5-2 overall on the season. They host Ypsilanti Lincoln Friday, January 21 at 7:00 PM.