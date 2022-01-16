Dexter Hockey Snaps Skid with OT Win

The Dexter hockey team snapped a six-game losing streak with a 4-3 overtime win over Bedford Saturday night.

Jonathan Rosevelt put the Dreadnaughts on top with an even-strength goal in the first period.

Dylan Hutchison made it 2-0 with a goal at 14:01 of the second, but Bedford would rally for three straight goals to make it 3-2 Mules after two periods.

Nick Berenson scored on the power-play with 4:19 left to tie the game at 3-3 and send it into overtime.

Bedford carried most of the play in the overtime period and nearly had the game-winner when a rebound left a wide-open net, but the shot was fired just wide.

A minute later the Dreadnaught broke out two on two and Christian Rapp cut across the front of the net and wristed home the game-winner for Dexter to make the final 4-3.

Cade Stock stopped 27 of 30 shots in net for the Dreadnaughts for the win.

Earlier in the week, the Dreads played a strong game, but Skyline rallied late to beat Dexter 5-4.

Skyline would take a 2-0 lead early in the second, but Luc Chesney and Rapp scored just seven seconds apart to tie the game at 2-2.

The Eagles would retake the lead a few minutes later, but Dexter retied it on a goal by Berenson.

Chesney would score a power-play goal in the third to give Dexter a 4-3 lead.

Skyline tied it up with a goal with 2:31 left and scored the game-winner with 57 seconds left in the third to pull out the win.

Nick Sherman, Chesney, and Rapp picked up one assist each.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 3-8 overall on the season. They host Saline Friday night at 8:30 PM at Vets Ice Arena in Ann Arbor.