Dexter Wrestlers Host Al Ritt Invitational

The Dexter wrestling team hosted its annual Al Ritt Invitational Saturday and finished 1-3 overall on the day.

The Dreadnaughts took down Grass Lake 42-17 for its lone win on the day. They fell to Division 4 third-ranked New Lothrop 58-18, Three Rivers 48-28, and Trenton 58-12.

Picking up two wins each on the day were Tucker Godfrey, Brenden Valerio, Will Kletzka, Noah Drummond, and Casey Clark.

Matthew Joyce and Eli Yount earned single wins for the Dreadnaughts.

The Dreadnaughts split a pair of SEC matches Wednesday night falling to rival Chelsea 51-19 and beating Huron 65-0.

Picking up wins against Chelsea were Godfrey, Joyce, Drummond, and Valerio. Huron stats were not available.